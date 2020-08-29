Mazda standalone net profit declines 25.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.92% to Rs 23.81 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 25.65% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.92% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23.8136.0312.1411.132.983.782.153.081.712.30

