Mazda standalone net profit declines 25.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.92% to Rs 23.81 croreNet profit of Mazda declined 25.65% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.92% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.8136.03 -34 OPM %12.1411.13 -PBDT2.983.78 -21 PBT2.153.08 -30 NP1.712.30 -26
