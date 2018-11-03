Mazda standalone net profit declines 43.86% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.30% to Rs 26.75 croreNet profit of Mazda declined 43.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales26.7521.52 24 OPM %6.2119.52 -PBDT2.095.23 -60 PBT2.094.48 -53 NP1.602.85 -44
