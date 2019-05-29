Mazda standalone net profit rises 21.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.03% to Rs 55.31 crore

Net profit of rose 21.47% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.03% to Rs 55.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 14.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 137.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.



