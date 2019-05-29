Mazda standalone net profit rises 21.47% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 40.03% to Rs 55.31 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 21.47% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.03% to Rs 55.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 14.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 137.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.3139.50 40 137.93107.39 28 OPM %10.9612.03 -13.6213.05 - PBDT7.225.80 24 21.4817.51 23 PBT6.485.00 30 18.5414.45 28 NP4.643.82 21 14.1010.30 37

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:12 IST

