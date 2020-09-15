MBL Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 22.46 croreNet profit of MBL Infrastructures reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.4648.67 -54 OPM %-62.5155.37 -PBDT-2.146.04 PL PBT-14.19-5.61 -153 NP1.37-3.79 LP
