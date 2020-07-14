JUST IN
CPI inflation declines to 6.09% in June 2020
MBL Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 289.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 557.52% to Rs 85.28 crore

Net profit of MBL Infrastructures reported to Rs 289.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 302.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 557.52% to Rs 85.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 265.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 263.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 212.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.2812.97 558 212.76154.14 38 OPM %-49.96-261.60 --25.69-45.99 - PBDT-26.57-12.23 -117 -17.99-2.03 -786 PBT-43.69-20.43 -114 -72.60-21.83 -233 NP289.73-302.12 LP 265.21-263.87 LP

