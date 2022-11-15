JUST IN
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.93% to Rs 425.06 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 6.64% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.93% to Rs 425.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales425.06493.86 -14 OPM %50.9636.70 -PBDT172.83145.15 19 PBT155.33126.38 23 NP130.76122.62 7

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

