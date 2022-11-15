Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.93% to Rs 425.06 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 6.64% to Rs 130.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.93% to Rs 425.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.425.06493.8650.9636.70172.83145.15155.33126.38130.76122.62

