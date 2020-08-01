Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.45% to Rs 215.02 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 70.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 370.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.45% to Rs 215.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 147.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 31.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.68% to Rs 1142.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1722.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

