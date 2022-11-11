Medi Caps consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 15.29 croreNet profit of Medi Caps declined 32.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.2917.22 -11 OPM %11.5820.73 -PBDT2.673.70 -28 PBT2.153.23 -33 NP2.143.19 -33
