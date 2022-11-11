Medi Caps consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps declined 32.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.2917.2211.5820.732.673.702.153.232.143.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)