Medi Caps consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.21% to Rs 15.29 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps declined 32.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.2917.22 -11 OPM %11.5820.73 -PBDT2.673.70 -28 PBT2.153.23 -33 NP2.143.19 -33

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

