Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 185.61 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 16.42% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 185.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.185.61197.731.370.591.612.221.371.790.780.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)