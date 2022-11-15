Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.13% to Rs 185.61 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 16.42% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.13% to Rs 185.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales185.61197.73 -6 OPM %1.370.59 -PBDT1.612.22 -27 PBT1.371.79 -23 NP0.780.67 16
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
