Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 14.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 33.53 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 14.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 33.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.5332.52 3 OPM %17.4519.13 -PBDT5.766.40 -10 PBT4.145.05 -18 NP3.604.22 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU