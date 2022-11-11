Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 14.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 33.53 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 14.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 33.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.33.5332.5217.4519.135.766.404.145.053.604.22

