Business Standard

Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit declines 15.49% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.88% to Rs 24.08 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 15.49% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.88% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales24.0828.29 -15 OPM %18.1517.43 -PBDT4.243.97 7 PBT3.653.41 7 NP2.402.84 -15

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:41 IST

