Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit rises 52.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Orient Press standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 33.27 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech rose 52.69% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 33.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.77% to Rs 12.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 122.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.2729.30 14 122.60111.51 10 OPM %12.8612.90 -14.0314.78 - PBDT4.874.27 14 19.9215.96 25 PBT4.213.77 12 17.7113.90 27 NP2.841.86 53 12.2110.11 21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:03 IST

