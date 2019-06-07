Medicamen Biotech standalone net profit rises 52.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.55% to Rs 33.27 crore

Net profit of rose 52.69% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 33.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.77% to Rs 12.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 122.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

