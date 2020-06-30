Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 10.58 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.37% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 355.63% to Rs 46.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.588.62 23 46.9310.30 356 OPM %5.674.06 -4.6910.00 - PBDT0.380.35 9 1.561.03 51 PBT0.370.35 6 1.541.03 50 NP0.270.26 4 1.120.76 47
