Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.37% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 355.63% to Rs 46.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

