Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.1310.13 -20 OPM %8.125.33 -PBDT0.520.49 6 PBT0.500.46 9 NP0.370.34 9
