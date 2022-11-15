Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 8.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.1310.138.125.330.520.490.500.460.370.34

