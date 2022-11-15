Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 26.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 48.09% to Rs 18.19 croreNet profit of Mefcom Capital Markets declined 26.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.09% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.1935.04 -48 OPM %6.495.14 -PBDT1.181.75 -33 PBT1.151.74 -34 NP1.181.61 -27
