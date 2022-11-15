JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Looks Health Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 26.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.09% to Rs 18.19 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets declined 26.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.09% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.1935.04 -48 OPM %6.495.14 -PBDT1.181.75 -33 PBT1.151.74 -34 NP1.181.61 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU