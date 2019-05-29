Mefcom Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mefcom Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Wipro shareholders approve bonus issue, increase in authorised share capital
Pine Labs buys Bengaluru-based Qwikcilver for $110mn
Centrum Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.10% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 97.92% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.044.46 -99 0.3818.25 -98 OPM %-750.00-15.92 --465.790.11 - PBDT-0.15-1.09 86 -1.140.58 PL PBT-0.15-1.09 86 -1.150.57 PL NP-0.41-1.09 62 -1.110.57 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU