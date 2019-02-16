Mefcom Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.71% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Mefcom Capital Markets remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.013.45 -100 OPM %-1300.00-6.09 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0
