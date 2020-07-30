Mega Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 55.77% to Rs 0.81 croreNet loss of Mega Corporation reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.77% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.73% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.810.52 56 2.702.20 23 OPM %74.0771.15 -74.4463.18 - PBDT0.210.04 425 0.770.40 93 PBT0.12-0.05 LP 0.420.03 1300 NP-0.210.04 PL 0.090.12 -25
