Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 99.77% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 88.84% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation declined 99.77% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.84% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.544.84 -89 OPM %68.5295.66 -PBDT0.104.47 -98 PBT0.014.38 -100 NP0.014.38 -100

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:52 IST

