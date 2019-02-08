Mega Corporation standalone net profit declines 99.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mega Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter
PepsiCo moving 16 containers on inland vessel over river Ganga: Gadkari
Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 88.84% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation declined 99.77% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.84% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.544.84 -89 OPM %68.5295.66 -PBDT0.104.47 -98 PBT0.014.38 -100 NP0.014.38 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU