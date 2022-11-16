Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.830.83 0 OPM %84.3483.13 -PBDT0.280.14 100 PBT0.190.05 280 NP0.190.05 280
