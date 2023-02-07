Mega Fin (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mega Fin (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wipro, Biocon, Zomato, Gland Pharma in focus
Wipro partners with AWS to launch Amazon Security Lake Service
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud
Wipro to support new AWS Cybersecurity Data Lake Service
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mega Fin (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU