Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net loss of Mega Nirman & Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.82% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

