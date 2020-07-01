Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.82% to Rs 0.32 croreNet loss of Mega Nirman & Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.82% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.320.55 -42 1.842.07 -11 OPM %-18.75-5.45 --6.52-4.35 - PBDT-0.020.07 PL 0.190.24 -21 PBT-0.020.07 PL 0.180.23 -22 NP-0.020.07 PL 0.140.17 -18
