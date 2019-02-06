Mega Nirman & Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of Mega Nirman & Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.520.45 16 OPM %11.5415.56 -PBDT0.060.07 -14 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.060.07 -14
