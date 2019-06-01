JUST IN
Khaitan (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Megasoft consolidated net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 18.81 crore

Net profit of Megasoft declined 98.11% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.47% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 61.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.8115.89 18 61.8766.26 -7 OPM %-17.0724.04 -3.1814.50 - PBDT1.332.73 -51 4.465.40 -17 PBT0.412.12 -81 0.711.09 -35 NP0.042.12 -98 0.331.69 -80

