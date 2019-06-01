Megasoft consolidated net profit declines 98.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 18.81 crore

Net profit of Megasoft declined 98.11% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 18.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.47% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 61.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

