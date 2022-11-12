Megasoft consolidated net profit rises 744.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Megasoft rose 744.44% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales012.68 -100 OPM %0-25.32 -PBDT2.901.13 157 PBT2.280.27 744 NP2.280.27 744
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
