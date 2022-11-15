Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.44% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.610.73 -16 OPM %1.6415.07 -PBDT0.070.11 -36 PBT0.040.10 -60 NP0.030.07 -57

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:55 IST

