Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mehai Technology declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.610.731.6415.070.070.110.040.100.030.07

