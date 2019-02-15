Mehta Securities standalone net profit declines 96.81% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Mehta Securities declined 96.81% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.93 -100 OPM %082.80 -PBDT0.030.94 -97 PBT0.030.94 -97 NP0.030.94 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU