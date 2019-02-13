Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 0.80 croreNet loss of Melstar Information Technologies reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.800.81 -1 OPM %-118.75-101.23 -PBDT-0.581.87 PL PBT-0.581.72 PL NP-0.581.70 PL
