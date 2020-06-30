Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales01.14 -100 011.38 -100 OPM %0-31.58 -0-5.54 - PBDT-0.76-0.69 -10 -0.98-0.14 -600 PBT-0.78-2.13 63 -1.05-6.34 83 NP-0.78-1.23 37 -1.57-5.44 71
