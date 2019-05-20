Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 93.36% to Rs 1.14 croreNet Loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.36% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.72% to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.1417.17 -93 11.3817.17 -34 OPM %-31.58-0.64 --5.54-2.56 - PBDT-0.69-0.51 -35 -0.14-0.84 83 PBT-2.13-2.08 -2 -6.34-7.11 11 NP-1.23-1.27 3 -5.44-6.30 14
