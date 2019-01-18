Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 18.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 40.07 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 18.64% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 40.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.0736.95 8 OPM %11.7312.23 -PBDT4.924.53 9 PBT3.683.37 9 NP2.612.20 19
