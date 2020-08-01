MEP Infrastructure Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.45% to Rs 246.77 croreNet loss of MEP Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 49.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.45% to Rs 246.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 469.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 140.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 30.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.73% to Rs 1369.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1869.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales246.77469.59 -47 1369.571869.24 -27 OPM %-16.723.63 --7.3511.57 - PBDT-49.214.24 PL -133.68169.24 PL PBT-64.990.09 PL -185.4846.98 PL NP-49.500.52 PL -140.6730.08 PL
