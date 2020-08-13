Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 46.97% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.61% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 46.97% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.439.1911.138.271.512.161.251.901.051.98

