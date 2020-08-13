Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 46.97% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.61% to Rs 9.43 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures declined 46.97% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.439.19 3 OPM %11.138.27 -PBDT1.512.16 -30 PBT1.251.90 -34 NP1.051.98 -47
