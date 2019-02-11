Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 636.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 1.35 croreNet profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 636.36% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.351.33 2 OPM %47.4148.87 -PBDT1.301.96 -34 PBT1.081.69 -36 NP0.810.11 636
