Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 227.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 22.07 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 227.08% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.0713.4721.2114.854.812.104.191.403.140.96

