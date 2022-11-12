Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 227.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 22.07 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories rose 227.08% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.0713.47 64 OPM %21.2114.85 -PBDT4.812.10 129 PBT4.191.40 199 NP3.140.96 227
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU