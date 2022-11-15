Mercury Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 755.88% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net profit of Mercury Metals reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 755.88% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.910.342.75-2.940.0800.0800.060

