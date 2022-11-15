Mercury Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 755.88% to Rs 2.91 croreNet profit of Mercury Metals reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 755.88% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.910.34 756 OPM %2.75-2.94 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.060 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
