JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Real Strips reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 35.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 35.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.17% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 120.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.0537.89 -31 120.17154.06 -22 OPM %4.153.59 -3.102.83 - PBDT1.261.82 -31 4.424.72 -6 PBT1.131.67 -32 3.864.08 -5 NP0.791.23 -36 2.853.07 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU