Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 35.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 35.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.17% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 120.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

