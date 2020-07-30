Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 35.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 26.05 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 35.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.17% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 120.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales26.0537.89 -31 120.17154.06 -22 OPM %4.153.59 -3.102.83 - PBDT1.261.82 -31 4.424.72 -6 PBT1.131.67 -32 3.864.08 -5 NP0.791.23 -36 2.853.07 -7
