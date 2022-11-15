JUST IN
Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 44.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 44.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.4532.60 21 OPM %1.272.58 -PBDT0.590.93 -37 PBT0.500.81 -38 NP0.330.59 -44

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:25 IST

