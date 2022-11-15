Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 44.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 44.07% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.4532.601.272.580.590.930.500.810.330.59

