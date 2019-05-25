Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 21.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 37.89 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 21.78% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.27% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 154.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

