Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 21.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 37.89 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 21.78% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.27% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 154.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales37.8931.32 21 154.06110.47 39 OPM %3.595.94 -2.833.58 - PBDT1.821.88 -3 4.723.83 23 PBT1.671.70 -2 4.083.13 30 NP1.231.01 22 3.071.99 54
