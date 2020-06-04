Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 74.06 points or 1.05% at 7147.5 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.6%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.57%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.59%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.59%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.18%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.65%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.58%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.84 or 0.17% at 34052.7.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.3 points or 0.31% at 10030.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.68 points or 0.04% at 11565.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.48 points or 0.06% at 4077.81.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 760 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

