Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 276.96 points or 4.07% at 7082.22 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 6.85%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 5.64%),NMDC Ltd (up 5.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 4.94%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.48%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.45%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.09%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.77%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.52%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 853.88 or 2.63% at 33277.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 239.95 points or 2.5% at 9820.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.39 points or 2.61% at 11176.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.8 points or 2.36% at 3982.45.

On BSE,1422 shares were trading in green, 206 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

