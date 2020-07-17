Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 163.49 points or 2.17% at 7682.83 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.63%), NMDC Ltd (up 4.14%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.79%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.86%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.47%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.15%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.11%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.72%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 186.52 or 0.51% at 36658.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.1 points or 0.65% at 10810.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.18 points or 0.99% at 12767.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.23 points or 0.9% at 4416.55.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 508 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

