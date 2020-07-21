Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 44.53 points or 0.58% at 7590.65 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.5%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.99%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.89%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.41%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.56%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.19%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.3%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.28%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 414.83 or 1.11% at 37833.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 125.1 points or 1.13% at 11147.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.99 points or 0.33% at 12958.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.08 points or 0% at 4474.96.

On BSE,1392 shares were trading in green, 1157 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)