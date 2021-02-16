Metal stocks soar

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 472.16 points or 3.78% at 12961.6 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 5.56%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.39%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 4.15%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.01%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 3.91%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.23%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.13%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.27%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.74%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 293.84 or 0.56% at 52447.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.4 points or 0.68% at 15419.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.83 points or 0.77% at 19844.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.33 points or 0.69% at 6724.07.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 796 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

