Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 30.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 300.35 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 30.79% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 300.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

