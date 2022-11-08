Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 30.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 300.35 croreNet profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 30.79% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 300.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.35302.62 -1 OPM %26.3129.82 -PBDT76.3892.75 -18 PBT54.8077.71 -29 NP40.3358.27 -31
