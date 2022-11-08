JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 44.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 30.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 300.35 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare declined 30.79% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 300.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales300.35302.62 -1 OPM %26.3129.82 -PBDT76.3892.75 -18 PBT54.8077.71 -29 NP40.3358.27 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU