JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Mewat Zinc reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Mewat Zinc remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.310.49 -37 OPM %3.232.04 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements