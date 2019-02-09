Mewat Zinc reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Mewat Zinc remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.310.49 -37 OPM %3.232.04 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
