MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 106.67% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.108.5121.732.232.020.471.720.191.240.60

