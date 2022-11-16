MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 8.10 croreNet profit of MIL Industries rose 106.67% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.108.51 -5 OPM %21.732.23 -PBDT2.020.47 330 PBT1.720.19 805 NP1.240.60 107
