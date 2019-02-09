Milestone Global standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Milestone Global standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the September 2018 quarter
Edelweiss to acquire 2 funds of Milestone Capital Advisors
Edelweiss Grp. to acquire two funds from Milestone Capital
Global Knitfab standalone net profit declines 92.68% in the June 2018 quarter
Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 30.56% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 3.42 croreNet profit of Milestone Global declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.422.88 19 OPM %5.8512.15 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.050.22 -77 NP0.050.22 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU