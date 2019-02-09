JUST IN
Milestone Global standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global declined 77.27% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.422.88 19 OPM %5.8512.15 -PBDT0.130.30 -57 PBT0.050.22 -77 NP0.050.22 -77

