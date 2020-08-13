Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 97.47% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 39.43% to Rs 80.30 crore

Net profit of Milkfood declined 97.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.43% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 132.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.30132.57 -39 OPM %5.525.76 -PBDT2.335.83 -60 PBT0.153.97 -96 NP0.083.16 -97

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:19 IST

