Milkfood consolidated net profit declines 97.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.43% to Rs 80.30 crore

Net profit of Milkfood declined 97.47% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.43% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 132.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.80.30132.575.525.762.335.830.153.970.083.16

