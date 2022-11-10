Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 97.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.61% to Rs 103.40 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 97.20% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.61% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.4061.696.504.177.903.546.362.504.932.50

