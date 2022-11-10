JUST IN
Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 97.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.61% to Rs 103.40 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 97.20% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.61% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.4061.69 68 OPM %6.504.17 -PBDT7.903.54 123 PBT6.362.50 154 NP4.932.50 97

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

